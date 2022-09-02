Technology

HMD Global introduces latest Nokia tablet and smartphones: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 02, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

HMD Global has released two 5G smartphones, one 4G handset, and an entry-level tablet

HMD Global has introduced three new smartphones, called the Nokia X30 5G, G60 5G, and C31. The brand has also unveiled its latest tablet, the Nokia T21. The 5G models boast a Snapdragon 695 processor, whereas the 4G handset and the tablet house a UNISOC chipset. These devices are now available for purchase in select markets.

Smartphone #1 Nokia X30 5G

The Nokia X30 5G bears an IP67-rated body with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It boasts a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) punch-hole AMOLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 700-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device packs a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. It boots Android 12 OS.

Information It gets a 50MP main camera with OIS

The Nokia X30 5G features dual rear cameras consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it sports a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Smartphone #2 Nokia G60 5G

The Nokia G60 5G bears a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device houses a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 20W charging.

Information It sports a 50MP triple rear camera seutp

In the rear camera department, the Nokia G60 5G offers a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, a 5MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Smartphone #3 Nokia C31

The Nokia C31 sports an IP52-rated body, with a waterdrop notch and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It gets a 6.7-inch HD+ (700x1600 pixels) LCD screen with standard 60Hz refresh rate and toughened cover glass. The phone houses a UNISOC SC9863A1 processor, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 12 and packs a 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging.

Information It packs a 13MP main camera

The Nokia C31 houses triple rear cameras including a 13MP (f/1.8) primary lens and two 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. The device gets a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Key features Nokia T21 tablet: Highlights

The Nokia T21 boasts an IP52-rated body with a 10.36-inch WUXGA+ (1200x2000 pixels) LCD screen, 400-nits maximum brightness, and 5:3 aspect ratio. It is powered by a UNISOC T612 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 12 and packs an 8,200mAh battery with 18W charging. It sports 8MP front and rear (with LED flash) cameras.

Pocket-pinch What is the cost of these Nokia products?

The Nokia X30 5G starts at €529 (nearly Rs. 42,100). The Nokia G60 5G bears a starting price tag of €319 (around Rs. 25,400). The Nokia C31 costs €129 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for its base configuration. The Nokia T21 tablet starts at €239 (approximately Rs. 19,000). All of these devices are now up for grabs in select markets.