Lenovo's next-generation ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop announced: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 02, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) has an Intel Visual Sense controller and a 5MP webcam for video conferencing (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has announced its latest foldable laptop, called the ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022). The futuristic device features a 16.3-inch foldable OLED screen, 12th-generation Intel Core U9 CPUs, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and 65W fast-charging. The laptop will be available starting November this year. It starts at $2,499 (nearly Rs. 1,99,500) for its base configuration.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) is Lenovo's second-generation foldable laptop after the X1 Fold model which had debuted two years ago.

It bears an ultra-portable design with full PC functionality, a larger screen area, and touch stylus support for Lenovo Precision pens.

The device will rival the newly announced ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED which will go on sale in Q4.

Design The laptop measures 8.6mm in thickness

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) sports a foldable book-like design. When foldable, it bears a 12-inch primary display with an onscreen keyboard. When unfolded, it offers a landscape view. In this configuration, users can connect the wireless keyboard and use the device for multitasking or presentations. Dimensions-wise, the laptop measures 8.6mm in thickness when it is unfolded and weighs 1.28 kg.

Display The display offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) sports a 16.3-inch QSXGA (2024x2560 pixels) OLED foldable screen with Dolby Vision, a 4:3 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 600-nits maximum brightness. It gets 8mm thick symmetrical bezels. The device offers touch stylus support for the Lenovo Precision Pen and Pen 2. It can be used in clamshell/laptop, portrait, book, tablet, and landscape modes.

Internals It is powered by 12th-generation Intel processors

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) packs 12th-generation Intel Core U9 i5 and i7 CPUs, paired with Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11. It is equipped with a 48Wh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

Information The device includes a nano-SIM card slot

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) includes a nano-SIM card slot along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one Type-C port. Wireless connectivity on the laptop includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It houses three speakers with Dolby Atmos.