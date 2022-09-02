Lenovo's next-generation ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop announced: Check features, price
Lenovo has announced its latest foldable laptop, called the ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022). The futuristic device features a 16.3-inch foldable OLED screen, 12th-generation Intel Core U9 CPUs, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and 65W fast-charging. The laptop will be available starting November this year. It starts at $2,499 (nearly Rs. 1,99,500) for its base configuration.
- The ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) is Lenovo's second-generation foldable laptop after the X1 Fold model which had debuted two years ago.
- It bears an ultra-portable design with full PC functionality, a larger screen area, and touch stylus support for Lenovo Precision pens.
- The device will rival the newly announced ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED which will go on sale in Q4.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) sports a foldable book-like design. When foldable, it bears a 12-inch primary display with an onscreen keyboard. When unfolded, it offers a landscape view. In this configuration, users can connect the wireless keyboard and use the device for multitasking or presentations. Dimensions-wise, the laptop measures 8.6mm in thickness when it is unfolded and weighs 1.28 kg.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) sports a 16.3-inch QSXGA (2024x2560 pixels) OLED foldable screen with Dolby Vision, a 4:3 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 600-nits maximum brightness. It gets 8mm thick symmetrical bezels. The device offers touch stylus support for the Lenovo Precision Pen and Pen 2. It can be used in clamshell/laptop, portrait, book, tablet, and landscape modes.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) packs 12th-generation Intel Core U9 i5 and i7 CPUs, paired with Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11. It is equipped with a 48Wh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) includes a nano-SIM card slot along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one Type-C port. Wireless connectivity on the laptop includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It houses three speakers with Dolby Atmos.