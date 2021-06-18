Nokia C30 to pack a 6,000mAh battery, reveals FCC certification

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 12:20 am

Nokia C30 will come with a 6,000mAh battery

HMD Global is expected to launch a new Nokia C30 smartphone soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing that it will come with a 6,000mAh battery. Previous leaks have suggested that it will offer a dual rear camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner on the back. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It might sport an HD+ display

The Nokia C30 will likely feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it shall pack a circular dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device might bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

There will be an 8MP front camera

The Nokia C30 is rumored to be equipped with a dual rear camera system, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, an 8MP selfie shooter is expected.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The Nokia C30 is speculated to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and will house a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Nokia C30: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Nokia C30 will be announced during its launch, which could happen in the coming weeks. However, going by the rumored specifications, it will be an entry-level smartphone and should cost around Rs. 10,000.