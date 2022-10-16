Technology

Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition launched in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 16, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition offers up to 1TB of expandable storage

Samsung has quietly listed its Galaxy M32 Prime Edition on the Amazon India platform. As for the key highlights, the device features a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 64MP main camera, 1TB of expandable storage, and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is now available for purchase starting at Rs. 11,499 for its base 4GB/64GB variant. It is offered in Blue and Prime Black color variants.

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, a tweaked version of the Galaxy M31.

Now, the brand has released the M32 Prime Edition, which is the successor to last year's M32.

It is priced competitively to take on the budget offerings from Redmi, OPPO, Infinix, TECNO, and Motorola. Users can also get some additional discount benefits on the purchase of this device.

Design and display The handset offers a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Galaxy M32 Prime Edition gets a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a gradient finish with quad cameras and LED flash. The device flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes in two color options.

Information It has a 20MP front-facing camera

On the rear, the Galaxy M32 Prime Edition sports a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery

The Galaxy M32 Prime Edition is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the Galaxy M32 Prime Edition is available for purchase via Amazon. It is priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499 for its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The device comes in Blue and Prime Black colorways.

