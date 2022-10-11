Technology

Nokia G11 Plus, with 50MP camera, launched at Rs. 12,499

The Nokia G11 Plus gets an IP52-rated splash resistance

HMD Global has introduced Nokia G11 Plus as its latest budget smartphone in India. As for the key highlights, the device packs a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP main camera, 512GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is priced at Rs. 12,499 for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration which is available via the brand's official e-store and leading online and offline retailers.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, the device goes against Motorola's E-series handsets and offerings from Samsung, OPPO, and Infinix in the sub-Rs. 12,500 segment.

With the Nokia G11 Plus, the brand promises to deliver two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates.

The handset may rake up quite a few sales in the country around this festive season.

Design and display The phone gets a 90Hz LCD screen

The Nokia G11 Plus is equipped with a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has dual cameras with an LED flash. The device sports a 6.5-inch (720x1600 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.5mm thick and weighs 192g.

Information Nokia G11 Plus flaunts a 50MP main camera

On the rear, the Nokia G11 Plus offers a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, paired with an LED flash. Up front, it features an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Nokia G11 Plus is powered by a UNISOC T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It offers 512GB of expandable memory. The handset boots the Android 12 OS. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia G11 Plus: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G11 Plus bears a price tag of Rs. 12,499 for its single 4GB/64GB configuration. It is available for purchase via Nokia's official website and leading online and offline partner stores.