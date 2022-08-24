Technology

POCO M5 4G's India launch next month: Check expected specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 24, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The POCO M5 4G may offer Gorilla Glass 3 protection (Representative image)

The POCO M5 4G will be introduced in India in early September, according to 91mobiles. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. According to the report, the device will start under Rs. 15,000. POCO is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the device in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

After launching its premium F4 5G model, POCO is again shifting its focus on the budget segment in India.

The M5 4G will be the brand's latest M-series offering and it will succeed the M4 Pro.

With a gaming-centric chipset, the budget smartphone will be aimed at the youngsters looking for a device with gaming-focused abilities along with some new-age features.

Design and display The handset may sport a 90Hz LCD screen

The POCO M5 4G will have a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may sport a large camera bump. The device could pack a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may arrive in Blue and Black colors.

Information A 64MP main camera is expected

The POCO M5 4G is expected to have a triple rear camera arrangement that may comprise a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the handset might feature a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals The device will be backed by MediaTek Helio G99 processor

The POCO M5 4G will pack MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset, along with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device should boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 for POCO. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast-charging. For connectivity, the smartphone should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO M5 4G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M5 4G in India will be announced at the time of its launch early next month. The device will reportedly be priced under Rs. 15,000.

