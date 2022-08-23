Technology

Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset will arrive in early-2023: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 23, 2022, 07:00 pm 3 min read

The Sony PS VR2 will have 110-degree field of vision (Photo credit: Sony)

Japanese electronics giant Sony has been working on its virtual reality headset 'PlayStation VR2' for a while. The company has now announced that the headset will be launched in early 2023. Details about the design and specifications of the headset have been trickling through the year. The PS VR2 will succeed the PS VR, which was launched in 2016.

From what we know about the PS VR2 so far, it is easy to assume that this will be Sony's magnum opus. The company has put a lot of thought into the VR headset to make sure that it will become an industry leader.

However, it is going to face tough competition from Meta's upcoming 'Project Cambria' and Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset.

Design PS VR2's controllers will have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback

The PS VR2 will feature a dual-tone black and white design. It will have orb-shaped controllers with adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and finger touch detection. The headset will sport an OLED 4K HDR display with a 110-degree field of view and frame rates of up to 120Hz. It will also have foveated rendering, which will make certain parts of the image sharper than others.

Features The VR headset will have inside-out tracking with embedded camera

PS VR2 will have a slew of features to enhance the gaming experience. It will feature an IR camera for eye tracking that will detect the motion of users' eyes. The headset will not have exterior cameras. Instead, it will use integrated cameras for inside-out tracking of the player's movements. It will also provide 'See-Through View' to help users see through the VR headset.

Information You will be able to broadcast yourselves while playing games

The PS VR 2 will let users broadcast themselves while playing games. Sony has announced that it will also have a customized play area that will allow the players to set a virtual fence around the play area.

Games PS VR2 will debut with 20 "major" games

In May, Sony had announced that the PS VR2 will launch with 20 games, including games set in the Horizon and Walking Dead universe, along with the VR versions of No Man's Sky and Resident Evil Village. The VR headset will only work with PS5. Players will be able to connect it to the console via a single USB-C cable.

Information Sony PS VR2: Pricing and availability

Sony is yet to say anything about the price of the PS VR2. If the PS5's pricing is any indication, we can expect the company to price the VR headset aggressively. It will be launched in early 2023.