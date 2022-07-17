Technology

Vivo Y30 5G, Y02s to debut soon: Check price, specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 17, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Vivo Y30 5G will join the Y30 and Y30 Standard Edition. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo's Y-series is set to get two new additions: the Y30 5G and Y02s. The details of both the handsets' imminent launch were tipped in two separate reports by Pricebaba and RootMyGalaxy, respectively. The former was previously spotted on Thailand's NBTC website, while the latter was seen on the IMEI website. We can expect them to launch in India and globally quite soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo's Y-series is quite expansive, with several budget-level handsets. Even then, the Y30 5G could set some new standards.

From what we know so far, it will have the most basic features, meaning we probably could get one of the most affordable 5G handsets yet.

The Y02s will be an entry-level addition and will be one of the company's cheapest offerings in India.

Design and Display The phones will feature a 60Hz LCD screen

The Vivo Y30 5G is expected to have a left-aligned punch-hole cut out with a noticeable bottom bezel, while the Y02s will feature a waterdrop notch design. They may get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will sport a dual and single camera unit, respectively. The smartphones will bear a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information The Y30 5G will sport a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y30 5G will flaunt a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The Y02s will sport an 8MP AI sensor on the rear. Up front, they will have an 8MP and a 5MP snapper, respectively.

Internals The smartphones could be fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip

The Vivo Y30 5G and Y02s are tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and MediaTek Helio P35 chipsets, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, they could boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS and house a 5,000mAh battery. The former will have 10W charging, while the latter will offer no fast-charging support.

Information Vivo Y30 5G and Y02s: Pricing and availability

Unfortunately, we are yet to receive any details about the pricing and availability of the Vivo Y30 5G. Meanwhile, the Y02s could be introduced in India before July 28 and will be priced under Rs. 10,000.

