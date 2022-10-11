Technology

Redmi Writing Pad debuts at Rs. 600: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 11, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

The Redmi Writing Pad measures just 90g (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has introduced Writing Pad in India. It is basically a slate that can be used by kids and adults for note-taking or doodling purposes. The device is available in Black color via the brand's official India e-store at just Rs. 599. It packs an 8.5-inch LCD screen with stylus support and up to 20,000 pages of writing capability per charge.

The Indian market is flooded with multiple brands producing Writing Pads for different day-to-day tasks for youngsters and adults.

By recently establishing itself as a tablet maker, the brand now intends to target the market of digital slates.

The Redmi Writing Pad is an affordable offering that helps users take notes, make doodles, and simply scribble without any pen and paper.

Design and display The device is equipped with an 8.5-inch display

The Redmi Writing Pad has a compact and lightweight body with a push button at the bottom to clear the on-screen content and start something fresh. There's a lock switch on the device's left to freeze the content on the screen from being deleted. It packs an 8.5-inch LCD screen that supports stylus input. The supplied stylus pen attaches magnetically to the device's side.

Internals Users can write up to 20,000 pages per charge

The Redmi Writing Pad draws power from a CR2016 replaceable battery. When the screen is in a clear state, it consumes minimal power. Xiaomi claims that users can write up to 20,000 pages with the capacity of a single battery. The device doesn't allow users to sync the content with their devices. Well, this connectivity feature would have made the Pad more user-friendly.

Information Redmi Writing Pad: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Writing Pad is offered in a Black colorway. It is up for grabs in India via the brand's official India e-store at a price tag of Rs. 599.