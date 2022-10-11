Redmi Writing Pad debuts at Rs. 600: Check features
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has introduced Writing Pad in India. It is basically a slate that can be used by kids and adults for note-taking or doodling purposes. The device is available in Black color via the brand's official India e-store at just Rs. 599. It packs an 8.5-inch LCD screen with stylus support and up to 20,000 pages of writing capability per charge.
- The Indian market is flooded with multiple brands producing Writing Pads for different day-to-day tasks for youngsters and adults.
- By recently establishing itself as a tablet maker, the brand now intends to target the market of digital slates.
- The Redmi Writing Pad is an affordable offering that helps users take notes, make doodles, and simply scribble without any pen and paper.
The Redmi Writing Pad has a compact and lightweight body with a push button at the bottom to clear the on-screen content and start something fresh. There's a lock switch on the device's left to freeze the content on the screen from being deleted. It packs an 8.5-inch LCD screen that supports stylus input. The supplied stylus pen attaches magnetically to the device's side.
The Redmi Writing Pad draws power from a CR2016 replaceable battery. When the screen is in a clear state, it consumes minimal power. Xiaomi claims that users can write up to 20,000 pages with the capacity of a single battery. The device doesn't allow users to sync the content with their devices. Well, this connectivity feature would have made the Pad more user-friendly.
The Redmi Writing Pad is offered in a Black colorway. It is up for grabs in India via the brand's official India e-store at a price tag of Rs. 599.