How NASA successfully stopped the uncontrolled spinning of CAPSTONE spacecraft?

Oct 11, 2022

CAPSTONE team members have successfully executed a recovery operation to restore the spacecraft's normalcy (Photo credit: Advanced Space)

Team members of CAPSTONE—short for Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment—have successfully executed a rescue operation to stop the spinning of NASA's spacecraft. Last month, CAPSTONE suffered an issue which caused uncontrollable spinning. The data obtained from CAPSTONE reveals that this could have been due to an issue with one of its eight thrusters.

Context Why does this story matter?

CAPSTONE, the 25kg spacecraft roughly the size of a microwave oven, was launched in June 2022. It's the first attempt to test the unique, elliptical lunar orbit.

The spacecraft is expected to provide innovative navigation technologies and pave the way for small and more affordable exploratory missions to the Moon, Mars and other destinations in the Solar System.

Issue The mission members carried out several tests on the spacecraft

The valve-related problem in CAPSTONE lead to the loss of its 3-axis attitude control and caused it to enter into a spin stabilized state. After extensive evaluation of telemetry and simulation data, a rescue operation was formulated by the mission members. "The partially open valve resulted in thrust from the associated thruster whenever the propulsion system was pressurized," said NASA in its official blog.

Current status CAPSTONE's re-oriented antennas provide better data connection to Earth

The recovery operation was executed on Friday. The telemetry and observation data reveal that the spacecraft has regained 3-axis attitude control. "The updated spacecraft attitude has oriented the spacecraft solar arrays to the Sun and implemented an orientation for the downlink antennas which significantly improves data downlink performance as compared to the pre-recovery attitude," reveals Advanced Space, which owns CAPSTONE on behalf of NASA.

What's next? CAPSTONE is currently well positioned for its upcoming mission

Over the coming days, the mission scientists will closely monitor the spacecraft and make the necessary changes to eliminate any problem arising from partially open thruster valves. The team is also working on providing solutions to valve-related issues to mitigate further risks. CAPSTONE is gearing up for the launch into its targeted Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO) at the Moon on November 13.