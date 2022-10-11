Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 for buggy iPhone 14 series

The iOS 16.0.3 has a file size of 1GB (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has released iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhone users, globally. The latest update brings in fixes for the issues with the Mail app, the delayed notifications on iPhone 14 Pro models during voice calls, low volume on CarPlay on the 14 series, and the laggy camera experience on the 14 Pro models. The firmware is compatible with iPhone 8 and above models.

Apple has been working to fix some of the bugs since the release of the iOS 16 operating system last month.

Now, the brand has rolled out a new update to address the issues primarily reported on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models.

The iOS 16.0.3 is essentially a bug fix update, which comes after iOS 16.0.2.

The availability of the iOS 16.0.3 update on the iPhones can be checked via Settings > General > Software update. While 5G services are now available in India, Apple is also expected to roll out an update so that the 5G connectivity on India-specific iPhones can be enabled. Apple's upcoming iOS 16.1 stable update might bring 5G capability to the iPhones in India.

The iOS 16.0.3 update fixes the delay and delivery issue with incoming calls and app notifications on iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. It also fixes the slow launch and mode-switching issues of the Camera app on the Pro models. The update resolves the Mail app crashing issue and rectifies the low microphone volume problem users have been facing on CarPlay phone calls.

The iOS 16.0.3 update is available to download on all eligible iPhones including the iPhone 8 series, X series, 11 series, 12 series, 13 series, and the latest 14 series. The update is also rolling out to iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and SE (3rd Gen).