Apple iPhone 14 Pro tipped to support 30W wired fast-charging

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 30, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 Pro models will have a slightly bigger battery that their predecessors (Photo credit: Madmix)

Apple is all set to announce its next-generation iPhone 14 line-up on September 7. Over the past few weeks, several leaks and rumors have come our way, revealing the design and specifications of the upcoming iPhones. Now, a leak has revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will support 30W wired fast-charging via the Lightning port.

Why does this story matter?

Slow charging speed has been a pain point for almost all iPhone users. While the Android world is boasting of triple digit fast-charging technology, iPhone users are stuck at 20W tops.

The iPhone 11 models support 18W charging while the 12 and 13 series handsets provide 20W wired charging.

So, iPhone 14 Pro models getting 30W fast-charging is much welcomed.

Report Vanilla models may also support 30W fast charging

As per Twitter user DuanRui, iPhone 14 Pro models will offer 30W fast-charging for the initial portion of a charge cycle. However, the speed will later reduce to 27W or 25W. The tweet also claims that an unidentified brand is providing 30W iPhone 14 chargers to early access users and reviewers, suggesting that the upcoming non-Pro iPhones may also support 30W fast-charging.

Information The iPhone 14 series will continue to use the Lightning port

The 30W fast-charging on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be a significant jump from 20W charging on the current-generation iPhones. The iPhone 14 series will continue to use a Lightning port but Apple has been forced to switch to Type-C port by 2024.

Features Everything we know about iPhone 14 Pro models

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have a pill and hole design and a high refresh rate display with Always-on functionality. The handsets will get an improved front camera with a wider aperture and autofocus and an enhanced rear camera setup featuring a new 48MP primary lens. The devices are tipped to house an A16 Bionic chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM.