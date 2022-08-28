TCL launches TAB 10 5G with slim design, large battery
Tech giant TCL has launched a new mid-range tablet, the TAB 10 5G, in the US. The device is available on the T-Mobile network and carries a price tag of $299 (around Rs. 23,900). As for the highlights, it features a Full-HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, a MediaTek Kompanio 800T chip, an 8,000mAh battery, and boots Android 12.
- The TAB 10 5G is the latest addition to TCL's tablet portfolio. It is a watered-down version of the TAB 10 Pro 5G launched last year.
- The affordable device is no slouch when it comes to features packed inside. It stacks up evenly against Samsung's Galaxy A7 Lite tablet.
- The large screen and battery coupled with the MediaTek chip make it a great buy.
The TCL TAB 10 5G features a conventional rectangular screen with thick, proportionate bezels and a top-centered front camera. The device also offers a ace ID biometric system. It bears a 10.1-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.3mm thick and weighs 490g. The tablet is offered in a single gray color option.
The TCL TAB 10 5G is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the rear end. On the front, the device has a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The TCL TAB 10 5G is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 800T chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 and houses an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The device also offers dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.
The TCL TAB 10 5G is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the sole 4GB/32GB model. It is already up for grabs in the US via T-Mobile. It is unclear if it will arrive in India.