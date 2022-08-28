Technology

TCL launches TAB 10 5G with slim design, large battery

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 28, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

TCL TAB 10 5G has Face ID for biometric verification (Photo credit: TCL).

Tech giant TCL has launched a new mid-range tablet, the TAB 10 5G, in the US. The device is available on the T-Mobile network and carries a price tag of $299 (around Rs. 23,900). As for the highlights, it features a Full-HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, a MediaTek Kompanio 800T chip, an 8,000mAh battery, and boots Android 12.

Context Why does this story matter?

The TAB 10 5G is the latest addition to TCL's tablet portfolio. It is a watered-down version of the TAB 10 Pro 5G launched last year.

The affordable device is no slouch when it comes to features packed inside. It stacks up evenly against Samsung's Galaxy A7 Lite tablet.

The large screen and battery coupled with the MediaTek chip make it a great buy.

Design and display The tablet features a 60Hz Full-HD+ display

The TCL TAB 10 5G features a conventional rectangular screen with thick, proportionate bezels and a top-centered front camera. The device also offers a ace ID biometric system. It bears a 10.1-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.3mm thick and weighs 490g. The tablet is offered in a single gray color option.

Information It sports a 5MP front-facing camera

The TCL TAB 10 5G is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the rear end. On the front, the device has a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals The device is backed by a MediaTek Kompanio 800T chip

The TCL TAB 10 5G is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 800T chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 and houses an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The device also offers dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information TCL TAB 10 5G: Pricing and availability

The TCL TAB 10 5G is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the sole 4GB/32GB model. It is already up for grabs in the US via T-Mobile. It is unclear if it will arrive in India.