Why you should not buy Google Pixel 6a on Amazon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 22, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 6a sold via Amazon India does not have warranty (Photo credit: Googlr)

The Google Pixel 6a is being sold on Amazon India for around Rs. 37,800, which is much lower than its price on Flipkart. However, there is a catch. The units being retailed on Amazon are likely imported and not covered under the brand's one-year warranty scheme. Hence, Flipkart is the obvious choice as Google also chose it as its delivery partner in the country.

Google has introduced the Pixel 6a as its new smartphone in India after a two-year hiatus. Between 2020 and 2022, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series made their global debut but never made their way to our shores.

The Pixel 6a combines good looks with decent performance and great cameras. Pixel fans here should rejoice and grab it as soon as possible.

The Google Pixel 6a sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a dual-tone design with a blacked-out full-width camera bar. The phone bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is up for grabs in Charcoal and Chalk colors in India.

The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for taking selfies and video calling.

The Google Pixel 6a is backed by a Google Tensor chipset, paired with a Titan M2 coprocessor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the device boots Android 12. The smartphone draws power from a 4,410mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

In India, the Google Pixel 6a carries a price tag of Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model on Flipkart. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 3,250 on non-EMI transactions via SBI credit cards.