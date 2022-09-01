Technology

Sony announces Xperia 5 IV globally: Check price and features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 01, 2022, 02:52 pm 2 min read

The Sony Xperia 5 IV can shoot 4K videos at 120fps

Sony's Xperia 5 IV (pronounced Mark 4) has gone official. As for the key highlights, the device boasts an IP68-rated body, a 120Hz OLED screen, 12MP triple rear cameras with 4K 120fps video recording support, and multiple audio features. The handset bears a price tag of $999 (around Rs. 79,400) for its lone 8GB/128GB configuration. It will be available starting October 27.

Context Why does this story matter?

The newest Xperia 5 series model from Sony has arrived, completing the brand's 2022 smartphone line-up.

While design-wise the Xperia 5 IV still looks similar to its predecessor, the Xperia 5 III, it gets a 50% brighter display, a slightly bigger battery, as well as wireless charging support.

In terms of camera arrangement, it is on par with the recently released Xperia 1 IV.

Internals The device boasts a 120Hz OLED display

The Sony Xperia 5 IV bears an IP68-rated body, a rectangular screen, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a monotone finish with a triple camera arrangement. The device packs a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 21:9 aspect ratio, nearly 450ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information It packs a 12MP front camera

In the rear camera department, the Sony Xperia 5 IV includes a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto sensor. On the front, the device offers a 12MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals The phone offers 30W wired fast-charging

The Sony Xperia 5 IV draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging and unspecified wireless and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information It supports 360 Reality Audio

The Sony Xperia 5 IV houses full-stage stereo speakers. Users can enjoy an immersive audio experience via the 3.5mm connector, which has support for 360 Reality Audio, 360 Reality Audio Upmix, Dolby Atmos, DSEE Ultimate, and Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive sound.

Information Sony Xperia 5 IV: Pricing and availability

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is priced at $999 (nearly Rs. 79,400) for its lone 8GB/128GB configuration. The device will be up for grabs in Black, Green, and Ecru White colors, starting October 27. Its availability in India is yet to be confirmed.