Moto E22s launching in India tomorrow: Check features, expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 16, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

The Moto E22s will be offered in two colorways

Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch the Moto E22s in India on Monday, i.e. October 17. The brand has also put up a microsite revealing the key specifications of its upcoming offering. According to the listing, the handset's key specifications will include a 90Hz LCD screen, an IP52 water-repellent design, a 16MP primary camera, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola is strengthening its presence in India's budget smartphone market with its E-series handsets.

The upcoming Moto E22s will be targeted at customers seeking an affordable smartphone with a high refresh rate display, multiple cameras, and a decent battery backup.

In terms of pricing, the device is anticipated to be positioned below the Moto E32, which was recently launched in the Indian market.

Design and display The device will pack a 90Hz LCD panel

The Moto E22s will get an IP52-rated water-repellent design. It will sport a punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the back panel, it will get a dual-camera arrangement. The smartphone will boast a 6.5-inch HD (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will arrive in Arctic Blue and Eco Black colors.

Information Moto E22s will offer a 16MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Moto E22s will get a 16MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals The device will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto E22s will be backed by an entry-level MediaTek Helio G37 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset will be shipped with Android 12. It will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery which will support 10W charging. Connectivity features on the device will include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto E22s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto E22s will be revealed at the time of its launch on Monday (October 17). However, it is expected to cost less than the Moto E32, which was launched at Rs. 10,499.