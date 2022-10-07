Technology

Moto E32 debuts in India at Rs. 10,500: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 07, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

The Moto E32 will get two years of security updates

Motorola has introduced Moto E32 as its latest E-series smartphone in India. The device comes with a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It bears a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration. The phone is already available for purchase via Flipkart in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue color variants.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest budget offering from Motorola aims to strengthen the brand's presence in India's entry-level smartphone segment. The device takes on rivals from Redmi, TECNO, and Infinix.

It is targeted at first-time buyers looking for a high refresh rate screen, a high-resolution camera, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery.

The device is selling with some additional bank offers, making it more affordable.

Design and display The handset gets a 90Hz LCD panel

The Moto E32 sports an IP52-rated splash-resistant body, with a punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera arrangement along with an LED flash. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.49mm in thickness and weighs 184g.

Information Moto E32 has a 50MP main shooter

On the rear, the Moto E32 offers a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device features an 8MP (f/2.0 ) front-facing camera.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto E32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It gets up to 1TB of expandable storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto E32: Pricing and availability

The Moto E32 is priced at Rs. 10,499 for its lone 4GB/64GB model. It is up for grabs via Flipkart in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue trims. HDFC Bank cardholders can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on the device.