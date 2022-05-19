Technology

Motorola Edge 30 goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

Motorola Edge 30 comes in two different shades (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola's Edge 30 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The handset bears a price-tag of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. It can be purchased via Flipkart in Aurora Green and Meteor Grey trims. Buyers can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 via HDFC bank credit card transactions.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola had introduced the Edge 30 handset in India on May 12.

It is touted to be the world's thinnest 5G handset at 6.79mm and India's first-ever smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

With the Edge 30 in India, the brand aims to rival mid-range smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme under the Rs. 30,000 price-segment.

Design and display The handset boasts a 6.5-inch AMOLED display

The Motorola Edge 30 has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP52-rated build quality. The device measures 6.79mm in thickness and weighs 155gms. It packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It has a 50MP ultra-wide snapper

The Motorola Edge 30 houses a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals The device is backed by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset

The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 with MyUX, and draws power from a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The handset gets stereo speakers and provides support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Here's how much Motorola Edge 30 will set you back

