Technology

Acer launches Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3 laptops

Acer launches Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3 laptops

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

Acer Swift 3 OLED comes in two different shades (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer has introduced three new laptops including the Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, and Spin 3, in the US. The new range is equipped with 12th-generation Intel Core processors with Iris Xe Graphics and boots Windows 11. The Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, and Spin 3 laptops start at $899 (approximately Rs. 69,900), $1,349 (nearly Rs. 1.05 lakh), and $849 (roughly Rs. 66,000), respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Acer has announced the latest Swift and Spin series laptops at its annual 'next@Acer' event. The company has also brought several laptops as a part of its TravelMate series and ConceptD's creators' line-up.

Unlike other brands that focus on one segment at a time, Acer's latest launches are aimed at meeting different customers needs across different price points.

Laptop #1 Acer Swift 3 OLED

Acer Swift 3 OLED has up to 10 hours of battery life (Photo credit: Acer)

The Acer Swift 3 OLED sports a 14.0-inch WQXGA+ (1800x2880 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 H-series processors, with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 4 ports.

Laptop #2 Acer Spin 5

Acer Spin 5's battery lasts up to 13 hours (Photo credit: Acer)

The Acer Spin 5 bears a 14.0-inch WQXGA (1600x2560 pixels) LCD touch display with a 360-degree hinge and 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by Intel Core i7 and i5 P-series processors, with Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, two Type-C ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Laptop #3 Acer Spin 3

Acer Spin 3 provides up to 13 hours of battery life (Photo credit: Acer)

The Acer Spin 3 has a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD touchscreen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 360-degree hinge. It is powered by Intel Core i7, i5, and i3 U-series processors, with Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two Type-C ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Pocket-pinch What is the cost of the laptops?

The Acer Swift 3 OLED and Acer Spin 5 start at $899 (approximately Rs. 69,900) and $1,349 (nearly Rs. 1.05 lakh), respectively. They will be available for purchase in the US in July. The Acer Spin 3 bears a starting price-tag of $849 (roughly Rs. 66,000) and it will be up for grabs in the US from August onward.