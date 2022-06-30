Technology

Top 5 truly wireless earbuds with ANC under Rs. 10,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 30, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Truly wireless earbuds with ANC under Rs. 10,000 (Picture credit: CNET)

The market for truly wireless earbuds in India has expanded rapidly in recent years. Due to their cable-free convenience and ease of use, everyone has started using TWS earbuds. But there are far too many wireless earbuds to choose from, making purchasing difficult. If you want a pair of good earbuds under Rs. 10,000, take a look at our picks.

Earbuds #1 Realme Buds Air 2

Realme Buds Air 2 is offered in Closer Green, Closer Black, Closer Gold, and Closer White shades. It supports wear detection, dual-microphone noise cancellation, 25dB of ANC, a Transparency mode, a 10mm bass driver, and 88ms Super Low Latency. The earbuds can deliver five hours of playback per charge and 25 hours of total playtime, including the case. Price: Rs. 3,299

Earbuds #2 Nothing ear (1)

Nothing ear (1) is available in White and Black colorways. The earbuds offer a transparent design and are ultra-lightweight at 4.7g per bud. They also have an IPX4 splash-proof build. The earphones pack an 11.6mm dynamic driver and support in-ear detection, Clear Voice Technology with three microphones, Active Noise Cancellation, and five hours of playback. Price: Rs. 6,999

Earbuds #3 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are available in Black, Silver, and Violet shades. They offer a glossy finish with an in-ear design and IPX7 water resistance. The earbuds boast 360 audio with Dolby HeadTracking support and come with 2-way speakers with 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. They also support Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, and provide five hours of playback. Price: Rs. 7,490

Earbuds #4 Amazon Echo Buds

Amazon Echo Buds feature a compact sweat-resistant design and come in Glacier White and Black colors. They offer dynamic audio with Active Noise Cancellation, pass through mode, three microphones, and hands-free Alexa support. The earbuds deliver five hours of playback time and up to 15 hours of playback with the charging case. Price: Rs. 7,999

Earbuds #5 OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds are retailing in Glossy White, Matte Black, and Radiant Silver shades. They offer an IP55 water resistance and are fairly lightweight at 4.35gm. They feature 11mm dynamic drivers, OnePlus Audio ID2, Zen Mode, and Dual Connection. The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and last five hours per charge with ANC on. Price: Rs. 9,990