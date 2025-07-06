Rahul Gandhi slams Nitish over Patna businessman's murder
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka. The incident, which took place in Patna's upscale Gandhi Maidan area, has sparked a political controversy ahead of the state assembly elections. Gandhi alleged that under Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, Bihar has become India's "crime capital."
Gandhi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns, writing, "Today, Bihar lives under the shadow of loot, gunfire, and murder. Crime has become the new normal and the government has completely failed." He urged voters not to support a government that can't protect its citizens. The Congress MP also called for a "new Bihar" focused on progress and safety.
पटना में व्यवसायी गोपाल खेमका की सरेआम गोली मारकर हत्या ने एक बार फिर साबित कर दिया है - भाजपा और नीतीश कुमार ने मिलकर बिहार को “भारत की क्राइम कैपिटल” बना दिया है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2025
Businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead in Patna
The murder of Khemka, who owned Magadh Hospital and several petrol pumps, has intensified criticism of the Kumar government. The incident occurred when an unidentified assailant shot Khemka outside his home at 11:40pm on Friday. The attack was captured on CCTV cameras. Notably, this isn't the first tragedy to hit the Khemka family; Gopal's son Gunjan was murdered seven years ago under similar circumstances.
RJD chief slams police for delayed response to incident
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav slammed the police for their delayed response to Khemka's murder. He said it took them two hours to reach the crime scene. "It's a horrible incident... Still, it takes the police two hours to arrive here," he told news agency ANI. Yadav further alleged that transfers and postings through bribery are hampering law enforcement efficiency in Bihar.
Nitish Kumar orders speedy investigation into Khemka's murder
In the wake of the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has met top officials and ordered a speedy investigation into Khemka's murder. The Chief Minister's Office said Kumar has stressed that rule of law is a top priority for his government. "He has warned of strict action against police personnel in case of negligence," it added.