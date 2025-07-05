'Desperate attempt...': BJP on Thackeray cousins' joint rally in Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the joint rally of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, calling it a "desperate attempt" to revive their political fortunes ahead of civic polls. The rally, titled 'Awaj Marathicha,' was held in Worli and celebrated the rollback of two Government Resolutions (GRs) by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.

Political speculation Thackerys hint at electoral alliance During the rally, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and his cousin Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) hinted at an electoral alliance for upcoming civic elections. Raj took a dig at Chief Minister Fadnavis, claiming he achieved what Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray couldn't—uniting the two cousins. State Minister Ashish Shelar and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar criticized the event as a political maneuver rather than a cultural gathering.

Accusations What Darekar and Shelar said Shelar called the rally a "desperate attempt" to regain lost political ground, while Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Uddhav of duplicity on the Marathi language issue. Darekar claimed Uddhav's tone was one of helplessness and alleged that the rally was politically motivated. He also highlighted the BJP's efforts to promote the Marathi language under Fadnavis's leadership and countered allegations against the BJP's treatment of allies by citing past actions by Uddhav.