BJP leader seen hugging woman in office, party issues notice
What's the story
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amar Kishore Kashyap allegedly engaging in an "inappropriate act" with a woman at the party's Gonda district office has gone viral.
The incident, which reportedly took place on April 12, was recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the office.
In the footage, Kashyap is seen making "inappropriate advances" toward a woman on the office staircase.
Denial issued
Kashyap denies allegations, claims video misused
The woman in the video is said to be a BJP worker. After the video went viral, a fellow party member called it "shameful" and lodged a formal complaint with the BJP leadership.
However, Kashyap has denied any wrongdoing. He claimed that the footage was being misrepresented by his political opponents to damage his image.
Kashyap claimed that the woman was feeling unwell and that he held her to support her.
Notice served
BJP issues show-cause notice to Kashyap
The BJP's state general secretary, Govind Narayan Shukla, has issued a show-cause notice to Kashyap, PTI reported.
The notice cited that "the video circulated on social media has brought to light conduct that negatively impacts the party's reputation and falls under the category of indiscipline."
It demanded a written explanation from Kashyap within seven days, warning of strict disciplinary action if he failed to respond satisfactorily.