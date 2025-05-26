What's the story

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amar Kishore Kashyap allegedly engaging in an "inappropriate act" with a woman at the party's Gonda district office has gone viral.

The incident, which reportedly took place on April 12, was recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the office.

In the footage, Kashyap is seen making "inappropriate advances" toward a woman on the office staircase.