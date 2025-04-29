Climber rescued from Fuji goes back for phone—needed rescuing again
What's the story
A 27-year-old Chinese student living in Japan was airlifted from Mount Fuji twice in four days.
The climber first called for help on April 22 after suffering from altitude sickness close to the mountain's summit.
Just four days later, the student called emergency from Mount Fuji's Fujinomiya trail, almost 3,000m above sea level. He had gone back climbing in search of the cellphone and other belongings he lost.
But alas, he fell sick again during the second attempt.
Return trip
Second rescue operation initiated
A fellow climber found him immobile due to his deteriorating health condition.
"He was suspected of having altitude sickness and was taken to the hospital," a police spokesman in the Shizuoka region told AFP on Monday.
It was unclear whether he was able to find his phone and belongings, according to local media.
Public reaction
Social media backlash over rescues
The mountain's trails are officially open only from July to early September, but there are no penalties for off-season hikes.
The mountain's website states that all summit trails, as well as first-aid stations and facilities, are closed during this period.
The student's case has triggered a debate on social media, with some calling for him to be charged.
The incident has forced Shizuoka police to reiterate their warning against off-season climbing, citing unpredictable weather changes and lack of medical facilities.
Climbing regulations
Mount Fuji: A UNESCO World Heritage site
Mount Fuji, at 3,776m high, was made a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013.
Once a place of pilgrimage, the mountain known as "Fujisan" has today gained popularity among trekkers.
To control overcrowding and reduce risks of rushed overnight climbs to catch the sunrise, local authorities last year introduced an entry fee on the most frequented trail.
They will bring similar rules to other main trails this year.