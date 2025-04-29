What's the story

A 27-year-old Chinese student living in Japan was airlifted from Mount Fuji twice in four days.

The climber first called for help on April 22 after suffering from altitude sickness close to the mountain's summit.

Just four days later, the student called emergency from Mount Fuji's Fujinomiya trail, almost 3,000m above sea level. He had gone back climbing in search of the cellphone and other belongings he lost.

But alas, he fell sick again during the second attempt.