Khalistan supporter Jagmeet Singh announces resignation after losing own seat
What's the story
Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party (NDP) has announced his resignation after losing his Burnaby Central seat.
According to reports, he was trailing behind Liberal newcomer Wade Chang and Conservative candidate James Yan when he announced the decision.
"It's been the honor of my life to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Tonight they chose a new member of parliament, and tonight I wish them well as they continue to work hard for this community," Singh said.
Party support
Singh acknowledges disappointment for New Democrats
Singh also admitted disappointment among New Democrats, saying they had good candidates who lost in the elections.
He praised their hard work and said he was proud to have represented Burnaby Central.
Although he lost, Singh is determined to stand by those who continue serving this community.
He has notified the party of his decision to resign after an interim leader is elected.
Election outcome
NDP faces national support collapse
Singh's loss is a tough night for the NDP, which has seen its support plummet across the country as voters split between the Liberals and Conservatives in the aftermath of Justin Trudeau's resignation and threats from US President Donald Trump.
Singh first became a parliamentarian in a byelection for the Burnaby South riding in 2019.
He was re-elected in the 2021 polls with over 40% of the votes, ahead of the Liberal candidate, who got just over 30%.
Career highlights
Singh's political journey and Burnaby Central
The riding was renamed and slightly altered to Burnaby Central for the 2025 polls, making it less winnable for NDP candidates.
He has been a champion of progressive policies, including affordable housing, healthcare reform, and fighting climate change.
However, his vocal support for Khalistan—an independent Sikh state—and criticism of India's government have made him a controversial figure.
He was denied a visa to India in 2013 over alleged links with extremists.