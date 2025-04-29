What's the story

Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party (NDP) has announced his resignation after losing his Burnaby Central seat.

According to reports, he was trailing behind Liberal newcomer Wade Chang and Conservative candidate James Yan when he announced the decision.

"It's been the honor of my life to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Tonight they chose a new member of parliament, and tonight I wish them well as they continue to work hard for this community," Singh said.