Missing AAP leader's daughter found dead in Canada after days
What's the story
An Indian student, Vanshika, was found dead in Canada under mysterious circumstances, confirmed the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.
Local police are investigating the cause of her death.
Vanshika had been missing since April 25, when she left home for an apartment viewing. Her family became increasingly worried when they couldn't reach her on the phone and she missed an important exam—unusual behavior for her.
Background
Who was Vanshika?
Vanshika was the daughter of Devinder Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Punjab, and a close aide of MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.
Hailing from Dera Bassi in Punjab, she had shifted to Ottawa two and a half years ago after the completion of her schooling.
She was pursuing a diploma course at the time of her untimely death.
Disappearance
Community and family express deep concern
The Hindi Community in Ottawa wrote to the Ottawa Police Service outlining their concerns regarding Vanshika's disappearance. They said it was "completely out of character" for her.
The community urged the police service to intensify efforts, dedicate necessary resources, and prioritize investigation into Vanshika's case.
They expressed their distress over the situation, stating they were "deeply worried and fearing the worst."
Investigation
Investigation into her death is ongoing
According to reports, Vanshika's body was found on a beach. However, the exact cause of her death is still under investigation. Her family suspects foul play in her untimely demise.
The High Commission of India in Ottawa said, "We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika... The cause is under investigation as per local police."
They added that they are providing all possible assistance to the bereaved family and local community associations.