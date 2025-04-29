Spain, Portugal declare states of emergency after nationwide power blackout
What's the story
Spain's Interior Ministry has announced a state of emergency after a massive blackout hit most parts of the Iberian Peninsula.
The ministry said this emergency status will be applied only in areas that formally demand it.
Till now, Madrid, Andalusia, and Extremadura have requested the central government to help maintain public order and other administrative duties.
Uncertainty
Prime Minister Sanchez addresses power outage cause
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez spoke to the nation on the power outage, saying its cause was still unknown.
"We do not yet have conclusive information on the reasons for this (power) cut, so I ask the people, as we have done in past crises, to inform themselves through official channels," he said.
Despite speculation about potential causes of the blackout, Sanchez assured there were no reports of civil protection issues or security problems at this time.
Meeting
National Security Council to reassess situation
Sanchez also said Spain's national security council would meet again on Monday evening to review the situation.
Declaring a state of emergency is a major move in controlling this crisis, as it facilitates quick action and collaboration among different government wings.
The cause of the blackout was unclear, but its impact was dramatic.
Portugal
Portuguese PM blames Spain
Like Spain, Portugal also declared a state of emergency.
Portugal's prime minister blamed his neighboring nation for the scenes, saying that it "did not originate in Portugal" and "everything indicates" that the problem started in Spain.
João Faria Conceição, head of REN, stated that Portugal suffers due to importing cheaper electricity from Spain in the morning, as Spain is one hour ahead and its solar energy is more affordable during those hours.