'Pakistan's confession to backing terrorism not surprising': India at UN
What's the story
India has criticized Pakistan at the United Nations (UN) in the wake of a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.
This criticism was prompted by a Pakistani minister's recent admission of his country's history of supporting terrorism.
Ambassador Yojna Patel, India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN, said Pakistan's Defense Minister Khwaja Asif's "open confession" about his country's history of training and funding terrorists was not surprising.
Admission
Pakistan's defense minister admits to supporting terrorism
In a Sky News interview after the Pahalgam attack, Asif had said, "We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including the West and the UK."
His admission has been taken by India as proof of Pakistan's role in global terrorism.
"The whole world has heard Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organizations in a recent television interview," Patel said.
Response
India's Deputy Permanent Representative responds to confession
She added this open confession surprises no one and lays bare Pakistan as a rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilizing the region.
"The world can no longer turn a blind eye," she said.
Patel also slammed Pakistan for abusing and undermining international platforms to propagate and make baseless allegations against India.
Condemnation
India condemns Pakistan's misuse of global platforms
Patel made the remarks while launching the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VOTAN), which seeks to provide a safe space for victims and survivors of terrorism and promote peacebuilding efforts.
Patel also thanked the international community for their support after the Pahalgam attack, underlining its commitment to fight terrorism.
"Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families and society," she said.
Support
VOTAN to provide support for victims of terrorism
Patel stressed the importance of VOTAN, saying it will provide a structured, safe space for victims where they are heard and supported.
She said India believes such initiatives as VOTAN are key in bolstering the global response to terrorism and ensuring victims stay at the center of collective efforts.
It will provide much-needed support to those affected by acts of terrorism across the world, she added.