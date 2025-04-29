What's the story

India has criticized Pakistan at the United Nations (UN)﻿ in the wake of a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

This criticism was prompted by a Pakistani minister's recent admission of his country's history of supporting terrorism.

Ambassador Yojna Patel, India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN, said Pakistan's Defense Minister Khwaja Asif's "open confession" about his country's history of training and funding terrorists was not surprising.