Liberals projected to win Canadian election
What's the story
Mark Carney's Liberal Party is expected to win the required number of seats in the House of Commons to form a government, Canada's public broadcaster, CBC News, is projecting.
Loud cheers have erupted at the Liberal Party headquarters after the CBC called a Liberal government likely.
This means that Mark Carney is likely to remain prime minister.
Reaction
Conservatives disappointed
There are rows of disappointed faces among Conservative Party supporters.
Supporters told the BBC that they were unsettled, very disheartened, and didn't understand the result.
Some are still holding on to the hope that the Liberals will only be able to form a minority government.
Meanwhile, Mark Carney, whose party is projected to form a government, is now projected to win his riding.
Trends
Results so far
The Liberals were leading or elected in 133 electoral districts, which are also called seats, followed by the Conservatives with 93.
However, they have not yet secured the 172 electoral districts, known as seats, that they needed for a majority.
CBC's poll aggregator's final update late Sunday put the Liberals' national support at 42.8 per cent, with the Conservatives at 39.2 per cent.
Build up
Liberals poised to stage comeback
Just four months ago, the Liberals were staring at bleak prospects to not just win the elections but even to hold on to power.
Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had announced his resignation in January, and United States President Donald Trump returned to office with threats of tariffs and annexation.
Carney and his team ran a careful frontrunner campaign, focusing their message on Trump.