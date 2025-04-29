Mark Carney's Liberals take early lead in Canadian elections
What's the story
Canadians have voted in a crucial election to choose their next Prime Minister, amid increasing tensions with the United States of America.
The first results from the Atlantic provinces are coming in, providing an early indication of the election outcome.
This election has been heavily shaped by US President Donald Trump's threats of annexation and trade wars, which he repeated on election day.
Turnaround
Carney's leadership reshapes election landscape
The last polling booths in Western Canada will close at 7:00pm local time (7:30am IST, April 29).
If the Liberals win, it would mark a historic change in Canadian politics.
After Justin Trudeau stepped down on January 6, most polls showed Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives were leading the Liberals by over 20 points.
However, Carney's rise and the nationwide apprehensions about Trump have changed the election game.
Decisive role
Smaller parties' performance may influence election outcome
The last update from public broadcaster CBC's poll aggregator on Sunday had pegged national support for the Liberals at 42.8%, compared to the Conservatives' 39.2%.
The fate of two smaller parties—the left-wing New Democratic Party and the separatist Bloc Québécois—could be decisive this election.
Both have previously registered strong showings, curtailing Liberal seat tallies in past elections.
Voter turnout
Nearly 29 million Canadians eligible to vote
Almost 29 million of Canada's 41 million people are eligible to vote. A record 7.3 million people voted in advance this election.
Canadians will elect 343 members of parliament; a majority of 172 seats is needed.
Athough the Liberals won a majority in 2015, they have been ruling with a minority since 2019.