Stand-up comic Swati Sachdeva faces backlash for mother-vibrator joke
Stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva is facing immense backlash on social media due to her latest joke about how her mother reacted after finding a vibrator at home.
The video clip of her performance went viral on Saturday, leaving viewers divided.
While some found the joke hilarious, others argued that jokes on parents are crossing a line.
Sachdeva's controversial joke sparked fresh discussions on comedy boundaries
Sachdeva's joke has reignited debates around the boundaries in comedy.
In the video, she said, "I recently had a tragedy with my mother after she found my vibrator. She came to me and made me talk to her 'as a friend.'"
"She started calling it a gadget...a toy. I was like, 'I swear, Mom, it belongs to Papa.'"
"She said, 'Don't speak nonsense; I know his choice'. It was then that my mother brought it out and started asking me."
Social media reactions to Sachdeva's joke
Meanwhile, social media users had a mixed response to Sachdeva's joke. While some supported her, others slammed her.
One user accused her of "spreading obscenity in the name of comedy," while another criticized her for "earning fame by insulting your own mother."
One X user wrote, "This is not comedy, this is the business of making fun of your mother."
Know more about Sachdeva's career
Born in 1995, Sachdeva is a popular comic and has over 1M followers on Instagram.
She studied at Delhi University and Amity University, Noida, and was featured in Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan.
She has reportedly performed over 1,000 shows and mostly talks about the LGBTQ+ community, pop culture, and everyday, relatable humor.
Meanwhile, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is still facing backlash
Notably, the controversy comes weeks after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) was severely trolled for a controversial joke on parents.
His question to a contestant on India's Got Latent—"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"—led to FIRs, legal trouble, and weeks of strong online outrage.