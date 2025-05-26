Assam CM Sarma shares Bangladesh's map with '2 chicken necks'
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a map of Bangladesh, highlighting two vulnerable corridors that he claims are similar to India's "Chicken Neck" corridor.
The Chicken Neck, also known as the Siliguri corridor, is a narrow strip of land in West Bengal's Siliguri that connects India's Northeast region with the mainland.
At its narrowest point, the corridor is only about 20km wide and borders Nepal and Bhutan to the north and Bangladesh to the south.
Corridor concerns
Sarma highlights Bangladesh's 'vulnerable' corridors
Sarma's statement comes after Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus's remarks about India's Chicken Neck.
"The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," Yunus said, adding that Bangladesh is the "guardian of the ocean" for the region.
In an indirect response, Sarma pointed out that Bangladesh has two narrow strips of land, which are more vulnerable.
Economic link
Second corridor links economic and political capitals
The first is the North Bangladesh Corridor, an 80-kilometer stretch between Dakhin Dinajpur and South West Garo Hills.
He said any disruption here could isolate the Rangpur division from the rest of Bangladesh.
The second corridor is the 28-kilometer-long Chittagong Corridor, connecting South Tripura to the Bay of Bengal.
Sarma said this corridor is smaller than India's Chicken Neck but serves as the only link between Bangladesh's economic capital, Chittagong, and its political capital, Dhaka.
Twitter Post
Sarma's post on X
To those who habitually threaten India on the “Chicken Neck Corridor”, should note these facts as well:— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 25, 2025
1️⃣ Bangladesh has two of its own “chicken necks”. Both are far more vulnerable
2️⃣ First is the 80 Km North Bangladesh Corridor- from Dakhin Dinajpur to South West Garo… pic.twitter.com/DzV3lUAOhR
Criticism voiced
Sarma criticizes Yunus's remarks on Northeast India
"Just like India's Siliguri Corridor, our neighboring country is also embedded with two narrow corridors of theirs," he said.
The Assam CM had earlier condemned Yunus's statement as "offensive and strongly condemnable," pointing out its implications on India's strategic Chicken Neck corridor.
Yunus had made the remarks during a visit to China, suggesting an economic opportunity for Bangladesh with China's influence.
Immigration crackdown
Assam police act on illegal immigration following Sarma's remarks
Concurrent to Sarma's comments, the Assam police launched a drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state.
Over 150 people were reportedly detained from Guwahati and the surrounding areas.
While the police did not provide any data, a senior officer said the documents of the people detained were being examined at a police reserve in Guwahati.
The action came after a directive from India's Ministry of Home Affairs to identify and deport illegal immigrants within 30 days.