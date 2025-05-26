What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a map of Bangladesh, highlighting two vulnerable corridors that he claims are similar to India's "Chicken Neck" corridor.

The Chicken Neck, also known as the Siliguri corridor, is a narrow strip of land in West Bengal's Siliguri that connects India's Northeast region with the mainland.

At its narrowest point, the corridor is only about 20km wide and borders Nepal and Bhutan to the north and Bangladesh to the south.