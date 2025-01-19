FIR against Rahul Gandhi over 'fighting Indian state' remark
What's the story
An FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati, Assam, for his recent remarks about "fighting the Indian State."
The complaint was filed by Monjit Chetia at the Pan Bazar Police Station under sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
These sections deal with "acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India," which are cognizable and non-bailable offenses.
Statement details
Gandhi's controversial statement and its implications
Gandhi had made the controversial remarks on January 15, while inaugurating the Congress Party's new headquarters in Delhi.
He had said, "the BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself."
Chetia claimed these words were an attempt to delegitimize state authority and could incite subversive activities among citizens.
Alleged motivations
Accusations against Gandhi's intentions and responsibilities
Chetia further suggested Gandhi's remarks stemmed from frustration over repeated electoral failures.
He accused Gandhi of using his platform to spread falsehoods and provoke rebellion, putting India's unity and sovereignty at risk.
The complaint stressed that as the Leader of Opposition, Gandhi should keep public confidence in democratic institutions but has instead opted to incite disaffection against the central government.