What's the story

An FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati, Assam, for his recent remarks about "fighting the Indian State."

The complaint was filed by Monjit Chetia at the Pan Bazar Police Station under sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

These sections deal with "acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India," which are cognizable and non-bailable offenses.