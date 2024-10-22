Summarize Simplifying... In short The Shiv Sena and Congress are in a tug-of-war over seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Despite some disagreements, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has agreed on 210 out of 288 seats, with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dismissing rumors of a split.

However, the final decision on the contentious 25-30 seats is yet to be made, with Congress leader Nana Patole blaming the delay on the party's high command.

Vidarbha has 62 assembly seats

Congress, Uddhav's Shiv Sena locked in tussle over Vidarbha seats

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:52 am Oct 22, 202410:52 am

What's the story The Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) are locked in a tussle over seat-sharing in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is seeking 17 seats from the Congress, which is reluctant to give up any. Vidarbha has 62 assembly seats, which are vital for achieving a majority in the 288-member assembly. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won seven out of 10 seats in Vidarbha, with Congress winning five.

Seat sharing

Shiv Sena leader advocates for seat sharing

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accepted the Congress's strong base but argued for sharing a few seats. "If we also get one or two seats, then there is no harm in it," he said. The Congress accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) of creating division within the MVA. Despite the ongoing disputes, senior leaders are working to resolve differences.

Consensus reached

MVA reaches consensus on majority of assembly seats

The MVA has come to an agreement on 210 out of 288 assembly seats. Raut called this development a "significant achievement" and stressed on defeating "forces looting Maharashtra." He dismissed speculation of Shiv Sena (UBT) splitting from the MVA, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading misinformation. Thackeray urged allies to not let disagreements reach a "breaking point." He was confident a seat-sharing pact would be finalized soon.

Criticism voiced

Maharashtra Congress leaders criticized for decision-making delays

However, Raut slammed Maharashtra Congress leaders for delays, saying they were "incapable of making decisions." Congress chief Nana Patole admitted negotiations stalled over 25 to 30 seats but said final decisions rest with the party's high command. Notably, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has also not finalized its seat-sharing formula. The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.