The MVA in Maharashtra has yet to announce seat-sharing arrangements for the elections

Maharashtra: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) confront over Mumbai Northwest seat

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:16 pm Mar 10, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Cracks seemed to have emerged in the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The trouble started after Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray "prematurely" named Amol Kirtikar the party nominee for the Mumbai Northwest Lok Sabha seat. Notably, the regional alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra—comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—has yet to announce seat-sharing arrangements for the elections.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Mumbai Northwest seat, which Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam is also vying for, remains a bone of contention as no official decision has been reached within the alliance. Conflict over seat-sharing agreements has remained a major huddle for the opposition INDIA bloc in other states too, including West Bengal. This disagreement may impact the goal of the alliance, which was formed to fight the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reaction

Nirupam questions Thackeray's decision

Nirupam, who considers the Mumbai Northwest as his party's "traditional" seat, slammed Thackeray for the decision. In a post on X, he said, "Despite two dozen meetings of MVA, the final decision on seat-sharing has not been taken yet...Then isn't announcing the candidate from Shiv Sena a violation of alliance dharma? Or is such an act being done deliberately to humiliate Congress?" Nirupam sought intervention from the top leadership of the Congress to resolve the matter.

Allegations

Nirupam accuses Kirtikar of being involved in 'khichdi scam'

Nirupam also claimed that Kirtikar was involved in the alleged COVID-19 "khichdi scam" as he took a bribe in check from the khichdi supplier. "During the COVID era, there was a commendable program of providing free food to forced migrant laborers by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. But, Shiv Sena's proposed candidate has taken commission from the scheme of feeding the poor," he alleged. The Congress leader also questioned whether Congress and Shiv Sena workers would support such a candidate.

Twitter Post

Read Nirupam's post here

Response

Shiv Sena (UBT) responds to Nirupam's allegations

In response to Nirupam's allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "Sanjay Nirupam lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 and doesn't hold a portfolio in his party." He advised Nirupam to inform the Congress about his desire to run for office rather than using social media platforms. The Congress last won the seat in 2009. Kirtikar's father, Gajanan, has been representing the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat since 2014.