Mumbai COVID-19 scam: ED seizes valuables worth Rs. 3 crore

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 23, 2023 | 03:04 pm 2 min read

In the raids conducted in the alleged Mumbai COVID-19 scam case, the ED has seized Rs. 68.65 lakh in cash along with jewelry worth Rs. 2.46 crore

In the raids conducted in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Mumbai COVID-19 scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs. 68.65 lakh in cash along with jewelry worth Rs. 2.46 crore. Documents of immovable properties with an estimated market value of Rs. 150 crore and fixed deposits and investments amounting to Rs. 15 crore were also confiscated.

Why does this story matter?

The main accused in the case are allegedly close aides of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his son Aaditya Thackeray. Notably, the leaders were in power in Maharashtra when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Meanwhile, the opposition has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre of misusing the ED to harass political rivals.

Body bags allegedly supplied at 3.5 times market price

The ED said the searches revealed that the usual rate of body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients was Rs. 2,000 each. However, the company in question supplied body bags to the Central Procurement Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Rs. 6,800 each. The company received the contract on the instruction of the then-mayor of the BMC.

Suraj Chavan, IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal summoned for questioning

On Wednesday, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Yuva Sena (UBT) secretary Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, and summoned him for questioning. It also raided the premises of IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal and asked him to appear for questioning on Thursday. However, he has sought four days. Reportedly, Dr. Haridas Rathod, Ramakant Biradar, and others will also be summoned.

What is the case about

The money laundering case is registered against Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Raut. Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged contracts fraudulently for managing field hospitals during the pandemic. Patkar, who reportedly had no prior experience in running hospitals, allegedly outsourced the work to a doctor and signed an agreement for the management of field hospitals in his company's name.

