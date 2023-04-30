Entertainment

'Black Mirror': Revisiting 5 top IMDb-rated episodes of series

Revisit top IMDb-rated episodes of hit Netflix series 'Black Mirror'

Black Mirror fans, rejoice! Recently, Netflix dropped the teaser for the highly-anticipated sixth season of the anthology series set to premiere in June. Created by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, Black Mirror's fifth installment was released in June 2019. Ahead of the sixth installment's release, we gather the top-rated episodes on IMDb that have made Black Mirror a must-watch show for sci-fi enthusiasts.

But first, here's everything about 'Black Mirror'

With each episode telling a standalone saga on the dependency on technology, Black Mirror captured the attention of audiences worldwide with its debut in 2011. Notably, Brooker and Jones decided to take a break from the series in 2020, as they felt releasing a new season amid the COVID-19 pandemic "would be too depressing" for the audiences. Season six was greenlit in May 2022.

'White Christmas' (Season 2, Episode 4): 2014 Christmas special

Black Mirror's highest-rated episode on IMDb (9.1) is White Christmas from Season 2. Featuring Jon Hamm and Rafe Spall, the 1:14-hour-long episode showcases interconnected stories. It revolves around a man called Matt who uses key technologies like "cookies," which can make tiny, digital clones of humans, and "blocking," where someone can block a person in real life so they become inaudible and distorted silhouettes.

'Hang the DJ' (Season 4, Episode 4): 2017

Rated 8.7 on IMDb, Hang the DJ explores the concept of love in the digital age. Set in a dystopian world, it centers around a device that determines who everyone dates and for how long. But when Frank and Amy meet, they make their mission to escape the simulation. Hang the DJ is one of the rare episodes that ends with a satisfying twist.

'Black Museum' (Season 4, Episode 6): 2017

Black Museum (rated 8.6) follows Nish, a woman who visits a museum that pays tribute to different experimental medical technologies. One exhibit that interests her is that of a murderer awaiting death who appears as a hologram. Visitors are allowed to execute him and are even awarded a souvenir keychain for reliving the horror. Interestingly, the ending reveals that Nish is this man's daughter.

'San Junipero' (Season 3, Episode 4): 2016

Set in the 1980s, San Junipero (rated 8.6) traces the relationship between two women who strike an instant connection upon meeting each other. Yorkie travels through time and learns her love interest Kelly will die in 2002. To spend the entirety of her life with Kelly, Yorkie discovers a way to interact in a virtual world, even though they are dead in the present.

'The Entire History of You' (Season 1, Episode 3): 2011

Rated 8.5 on IMDb, this episode centers around devices named Grains, which are implanted behind one's ear. The device allows people to replay every memory they have ever had in life. The story deals with multiple themes like obsession, privacy, and paranoia. When Liam gets to know about his wife's past relationship, he becomes obsessed with the details, which leads to unexpected plot twists.