Loved 'John Wick: Chapter 4'? Watch these 5 actioners

Take a look at five action films that are as thrilling as 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

All those who enjoy watching action films loved watching the Keanu Reeves starrer, John Wick﻿ franchise. Since the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, fans haven't been able to keep calm, a fact that's proven by its constantly growing box office numbers. Here's a list of five action movies that you should watch if you loved watching the Reeves-led fourth installment.

'The Raid 2' (2014)

The Raid 2 has often been addressed as the greatest action movie of all time. It surpassed its prequel in terms of its high-octane action sequences, budget, and of course, quality. The stunt and fighting scenes show how a one-man army takes on an army of small assassins. You can watch this title on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Nobody' (2021)

Available to watch on HBO Max, the 2021 film Nobody can also be streamed on rental on other OTT platforms. The action-filled dark comedy movie is one that caters to the audience who love mindless action that comes with dark humor. The protagonist here has similarities with Keeves's John Wick character - the resilience and the ability to recover from injuries.

'Hardcore Henry' (2015)

Released in the year 2015, Hardcore Henry has extreme and over-the-top violence. The movie has been shot from a first-person perspective entirely. Starring Sharlto Copley, it's a fun watch, especially for the action sequences. The twisted end to the story also makes it worth a watch. For those wanting to watch this film, you can head to Netflix.

'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron in the lead, was released in 2017. Theron plays the role of a British spy. The story is set in Berlin, in the year the wall came down, and is an espionage film. It is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch but on rental. It also features James McAvoy as he plays a counterpart to Theron's character.

'Taken' (2008)

Starring Liam Neeson in the lead, Taken, available on Starz, is a story about a daughter who gets kidnapped and a devastated father in search of his daughter who is ready to kill anyone and everyone who tries to come his way. Although Neeson hasn't performed stunts similar to Reeves in John Wick, watching him in this actioner is nothing less than bliss.