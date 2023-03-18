Entertainment

Netflix hit 'Fall's sequel in development: Everything about survivor-thriller film

Netflix hit 'Fall's sequel in development: Everything about survivor-thriller film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 18, 2023, 11:34 pm 3 min read

Netflix's 'Fall' makers in talks over the follow-up of the film

The film Fall, which was released in August 2022, became an unexpected hit on the streaming platform Netflix internationally. Following this, the creators of the indie survivor-thriller—British producer Tea Shop Productions and director Scott Mann—are now discussing ideas for a sequel to Fall, suggested a new report by Deadline. Before the sequel arrives, here's everything you need to know about the film Fall.

Why does this story matter?

The vertigo-inducing thriller drama was set at a great height, which succeeded in keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats.

As against the budget of $5M, the movie grossed close to $22M.

The film was dropped on Netflix in September 2022 and enjoyed word-of-mouth success, which eventually placed it in the Top 10 rankings upon its debut in four territories, per reports.

'Fall' became Netflix's second most-watched film in UK

In the UK, the film reportedly premiered on Netflix in January. Even without dedicated marketing, Fall performed exceedingly well, thanks to the critics and audiences who had highly rated the film and discussed it on social media platforms. Upon its debut, it became Netflix's second most-watched movie in the UK for two consecutive weeks, with only Idris Elba's Luther: The Falling Sun performing better.

Makers of 'Fall' thought word-of-mouth really helped film

"It is one of those movies where word of mouth really helps," stated producer James Harris, elaborating on the visceral reaction that the film achieved. Producers Harris and Mark Lane earlier enjoyed success with a similar concept with 47 Meters Down. Per Deadline, the duo does not want to make a Fall sequel "that feels like a copycat or less than the first one."

'Fall' was shot during pandemic; saved money on reshoots

The shooting of Fall reportedly happened in June 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Palmdale, California. For the main setup, the production team erected a 20ft tall tower on a 100ft hill to give a false perspective of the height in the film. The biggest challenge for the team came when a thunderstorm led to an ant infestation on the tower.

Know more about the film

Fall featured Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner in the lead roles. The movie chronicles the life of two friends, Becky and Hunter, who are adventurous and want to conquer fears by pushing their limits. In this conquest, they climb 2,000 feet to the top of an abandoned, remote radio tower, only to find themselves stranded without any way out.