James Cameron loved 'RRR'; Rajamouli shares post with 'Avatar' helmer

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 16, 2023, 12:13 pm 3 min read

James Cameron praised 'RRR' and SS Rajamouli is on 'top of the world'

With every passing day, RRR is adding feathers to its cap. The film has become a rage globally and fans are loving it. Recently, the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to share his interaction with ace filmmaker James Cameron and what he felt about RRR. This comes after the film recently won India's first Golden Globe Award.

RRR was in the buzz even before its release. The money-spinner was loved by viewers across the spectrum, and it became a rage in the West, too.

The film became a household name and received several international accolades, including Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, two Critics Choice Awards, and New York Critics Circle's Best Director Award.

It is on an award-winning spree.

Rajamouli's post on Cameron's reaction

SS Rajamouli shared photos with Cameron and expressed his happiness overwhelmed by the ace director's response. He said that Cameron liked RRR and recommended his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. He thanked both and wrote, "Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD..."

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

Alia Bhatt's reaction and recent wins for 'RRR'

Alia Bhatt, who had a supporting role in the film, shared the screenshot on her Instagram and captioned, "Ufff, what a beautiful morning..." Recently, RRR won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards—one for Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and the other for Best Foreign Language Film. It recently won Best Score at Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) Awards, too.

Other global celebrities who praised the film

Since its release, many international celebrities have praised the film. The celebrated duo Russo Brothers praised the film while they were in India. Scott Derrickson and CEO of DC Studios James Gunn shared their love for the film on Twitter. Recently Jason Blum tweeted love for the film and predicted that it will win Best Picture at the Oscars 2023.

'RRR' in a nutshell

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn feature in pivotal roles. It is a high-budget historical fiction drama film based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment and has been shot by KK Senthil Kumar. RRR 2 is reportedly on the cards as well.