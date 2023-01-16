Entertainment

Happy birthday, Vijay Sethupathi: Looking at his upcoming pan-Indian projects

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 16, 2023, 11:41 am 2 min read

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Here are some of his most awaited pan-Indian projects

South Indian cinema's giant Vijay Sethupathi has a towering presence in the industry due to his roles in Vikram Vedha, Super Deluxe, Vikram, Master, and 96, to name a few. The actor is now eyeing pan-Indian reach and will soon be seen in multiple large-scale projects one after the other. On his 45th birthday, let's take a look at some of them.

'Farzi'

Sethupathi will treat viewers next month with the crime thriller series Farzi. Directed by director duo Raj & DK, Farzi will land on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. Led by Shahid Kapoor, it also stars Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. It was originally planned as a film but was later restructured to suit the OTT mode.

'Merry Christmas'

Sethupathi has joined hands with ace director Sriram Raghavan and actor Katrina Kaif for Merry Christmas, which will tentatively release this year. Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries and Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. are producing it. It was previously marred by COVID-19 delays. Its first poster was finally released last year on Christmas and showed a man and a woman clinking two broken wine glasses.

'Jawan'

Sethupathi's lineup also includes the anxiously awaited Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starring Nayanthara. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023, and it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Khan's frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone will reportedly be seen in a cameo appearance in the film and may play SRK's wife.

'Michael'

Michael boasts an ensemble cast comprising Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It has been directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, who had earlier collaborated with Sethupathi in the 2017 movie Puriyatha Puthir. Michael's music is helmed by Sam CS. It is jointly produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP. It'll premiere on February 3.