'Varisu,' 'Thunivu' box office: Tamil biggies cross Rs. 100cr globally

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 16, 2023, 11:28 am 2 min read

The year 2022 was an exceptional year for Tamil cinema, as audiences were in awe of movies like Ponniyin Selvan I and Vikram. This year has also been kicked off on a good note with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu clashing with Vijay's Varisu. Since the opening day, the soaring numbers at the box office stated the story of the performances of both movies. Let's unveil!

'Thunivu'

Released ahead of the Pongal festival, Thunivu tuned well with audiences, and is simply unstoppable! On the opening day, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu exceeded Rs. 50 crore (India nett) mark, making it one of the top opening movies of the year 2023. Till Sunday (January 15), the movie crossed Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of actor Ajith Kumar.

'Varisu'

Released alongside Thunivu, Vijay's Varisu remained in a neck-to-neck competition with the former movie. But, eventually, this emotional drama beat Ajith's action drama when it minted Rs. 103 crore (India nett) at the end of Day 3. On Day 4, the movie earned approximately Rs. 16 crore in Tamil Nadu, and globally, the film stands at Rs. 130 crore.

'Thalapathy' Vijay's Rs. 100 crore club movies

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's film Varisu entered Rs. 100 crore club at the end of the third day, making it Vijay's 10th film to cross this milestone. Previous movies to cross the mark includes Thuppakki (2012), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), Bairavaa (2017), and Mersal (2017), to name a few. Varisu is a quintessential family drama, which impressed the audience to a large extent.

