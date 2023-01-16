Entertainment

Happy birthday Jennie! 5 awe-inspiring moments of the BLACKPINK star

BLACKPINK's Jennie turned 27 on Monday

K-pop stars are the new hotcakes globally. These amazingly sassy musicians enjoy fame worldwide and with each passing day, they and their fan following is increasing daily and people are loving their music. BLACKPINK is one of the most popular groups in the K-pop scene and as Jennie Kim celebrates her 27th birthday on Monday, we look back at five awe-inspiring moments of her.

Teaching us the meaning of hardwork

In Episode 4 of 24/365 with BLACKPINK, Jennie went through a mental breakdown after seeing her fellow group members Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo pick the wrong food items. None of them won a great dinner and they settled for basic food. This was supposed to be funny but it taught us the importance of basics and how hardwork gets us better things in life.

Prioritizing health before anything else

Back in 2017, when addressing mental health wasn't still prioritized as much, Jennie took to her Instagram and wrote about putting her mental and physical health before anything else. This inspired many of her fans to be vocal about their health. Even, in the Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, it is seen how the K-pop star takes good care of her health.

Slamming trolls and cutting out negativity

Celebrities receive hatred irrespective of anything. With the advent of social media, it has increased and it is detrimental to one's health. When Lisa faced racism on social media for not being Korean, her beloved friend Jenny took a stand and addressed the crowd during a Bangkok concert. Standing up for friends and calling out negativity are always friendship goals!

Becoming the K-fashion icon

As we are becoming more modern, we are re-exploring our past via fashion. From bell-bottom pants to nerdy glasses, all seem to look cool on millennials. Jennie loves wearing Chanel and her fans are there to attest to that. She is nicknamed the "human Chanel" and back in 2018, she wore her mother's old Chanel T-shirt and started the "opening mum's closet" trend.

Bridging the gap between a star and a fan

Some time back Jennie's casual-wear photos at home were trending. Fans love her and relate to her on many levels. As we all have a bubble created in our minds regarding our favorite stars, she bursts that bubble with simplicity and ease. She bridges the gap between a star and a fan by showing that we are all a minuscule part of Mother Earth.