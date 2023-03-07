Entertainment

All we know about documentary on Elon Musk

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 04:48 pm 1 min read

Elon Musk documentary is on the cards

Acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney is set to direct a documentary on billionaire Elon Musk. Gibney is an Academy Award winner and is known for helming some stellar documentaries like Taxi on the Dark Side and Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room. Musk is the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, and has been one of the most influential persons in the world.

Gibney's take on the project

As per Deadline, Gibney spoke about the project and said, "I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!" The project is bankrolled by Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent. It would be exciting to see Gibney's approach.

Elon Musk (CEO - Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter) will be the subject of a new documentary from Oscar winner Alex Gibney pic.twitter.com/NcGvvcvscm — BINGED (@Binged_) March 7, 2023