Technology

Twitter Blue allows video uploads of up to 60 minutes

Twitter Blue allows video uploads of up to 60 minutes

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 23, 2022, 07:35 pm 2 min read

Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to upload videos of up to 2GB in size

One of the first promises Elon Musk made after taking over Twitter was to introduce support for long videos. That promise has become a reality. Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos as long as 60 minutes from the web. There is a file size limit of 2GB. The new update is aimed at making the platform video creators-friendly.

Why does this story matter?

Musk's Twitter has been pushing some useful updates in the last couple of days. It is a nice change of pace from the constant cacophony of controversies that have become the norm for Twitter.

View counts, displaying stock and cryptocurrency prices, and now long videos, the platform has brought some interesting changes.

Long videos could turn out to be a gamechanger for the platform.

Long videos can be uploaded only from the web

Previously, Twitter Blue users were able to upload 10-minute-long videos at 1080p resolution with a limit of 512MB. The jump to 60 minutes makes the platform more attractive to video creators. However, the social media site has not upgraded the quality of the video. Long videos can only be uploaded via the web. The old limits still apply to Android and iOS uploads.

Twitter is considering improving the quality of video for distribution

If you're not happy with the quality of the video, don't worry. Twitter said that it will consider improving the quality of the videos. "We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform," the company said. "We may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by us and our partners," it added.

How will Twitter tackle piracy and monetization issues?

Longer videos bring their own challenges to Twitter. For instance, how will the platform deal with piracy? Being able to upload 60-minute videos makes it easier to post movies or episodes of TV shows. Similarly, there is also the question of monetization. Will Twitter show multiple ads like YouTube or will it try something else? We will soon find answers to these questions.