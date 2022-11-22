Technology

Elon Musk holds off Twitter Blue's relaunch again

Twitter Blue won't be relaunched until further notice

Twitter Blue isn't coming back on November 29. Elon Musk has announced that the platform's new subscription-based verification system won't be back until the company is certain of stopping impersonations. Twitter suspended Blue verification after imposters ran riot on the platform. The ensuing chaos invited criticism from several corners and forced many advertisers to leave Twitter.

Have you been waiting for a chance to pay for the blue check mark? Well, unfortunately, you'll have to wait for more.

Musk has no intention of relaunching the verification system until it's foolproof. He's ready to wait for as long as it takes.

It seems that the backlash during the first time has made Musk rethink his erratic ways.

Twitter Blue was suspended on November 11

The new Twitter Blue allows users to pay $7.99/month for the blue check mark. It was suspended on November 11, after fake accounts with a blue tick cropped up on the platform. Musk announced that it will be relaunched on November 29. However, the billionaire has now said that Twitter Blue's relaunch will be paused until the company is confident of stopping significant impersonations.

Organizations and individuals may get different check marks

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

The company is still considering different colored ticks

It seems that individuals and organizations may get different colored check marks on Twitter. We know that the company is considering it from Musk's tweet. According to a recording of an all-hands meeting on Monday obtained by The Verge, Musk told Twitter employees that introducing different color check marks for companies and institutions is still something the company is "thinking through."

How is Twitter going to stop impersonation?

It is unclear how Musk plans to stop impersonation. The company already introduced different, gray "official" tags to distinguish high-profile accounts. Twitter removed them soon after their launch. Then, they were relaunched. All of this was done without much explanation. During the all-hands, Musk reiterated to his employees that only a payment barrier can deal with bots and trolls on a social media platform.