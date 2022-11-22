Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE's specifications surface ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE's specifications surface ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 22, 2022, 12:15 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Tab S8 FE could get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor (Representative image) (Photo credit: Samsung)

Is Samsung working on a new tablet? According to speculations, the brand may introduce one by the end of 2022. Roland Quandt at WinFuture claims that the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, with model number SM-X506B and codename "Birdie," will debut in the coming weeks. It will feature an LCD screen with Wacom's digitizer. So, it will also have support for a stylus pen.

Why does this story matter?



The release of an affordable tablet under the Galaxy Tab S8 series by Q3-Q4 was reported last year in November, by ITHome, a Chinese technology website.

Back in September, GalaxyClub.nl revealed the Geekbench listing for the model SM-X506B with a MediaTek Kompanio 900T chipset, Android 13, and 4GB of RAM.

Now, WinFuture has leaked more details ahead of Tab S8 FE's debut.

The tablet will support a stylus pen

The Galaxy Tab S8 FE will sport a conventional rectangular design with symmetrical sides. It may get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it could feature a single camera and a stylus holder. According to the latest tip-off, the tablet will pack an LCD display that may support QHD+ resolution. It is expected to come in at least three colorways.

A 13MP rear camera is expected

The Galaxy Tab S8 FE could arrive with single rear and front cameras. It may sport a 13MP camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it could offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

A MediaTek Kompanio 900T chipset will power the device

On the Geekbench 5, the SM-X506B model (Galaxy Tab S8 FE) has scored 773 and 2318 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing reveals that it will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 900T chipset, with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, at least 4GB of RAM, and Android 13 OS (likely topped with One UI 5). It will support 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE: Pricing and availability

The cost and availability of the Galaxy Tab S8 FE will be revealed at the time of its launch which is expected to happen by the end of this year. It will be priced more affordably than the Tab S8, which debuted at Rs. 58,999.