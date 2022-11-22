Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 22: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 22, 2022, 10:13 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India

Battle royale games are always fun to play with friends, and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption system makes the experience even better. The creators of the game frequently release redeemable codes that grant players free access to several in-game items. Those who are unwilling to spend money on in-game accessories can use the codes to redeem rewards and increase their inventory collection.

Within a year of release, Garena's Free Fire MAX has gained huge popularity in the world of battle royale gaming due to its visual improvements.

It has already crossed the 100-million download mark on the Google Play Store.

Hence, the developers show their appreciation, by issuing redeemable codes regularly, helping players redeem in-game items, which aid them on the battleground.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must adhere to a few general guidelines. Only servers located in India can be used to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric characters. Players can redeem multiple codes in a go but each code can be redeemed by them just once. The codes must be claimed within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Below are the codes for November 22

Free Fire MAX codes for Tuesday i.e., November 22 are mentioned below: FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4 HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG ZZAT-XB24-QES8, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head to the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Further, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok." In case your redemption is successful, you will receive a reward, which can be collected from the in-game mail section.