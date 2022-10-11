Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 11

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 11

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 11, 2022, 09:59 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena focused on improving the battle royale gaming experience and released Free Fire MAX in September 2021. The game has gathered a massive response from Android users for its visually enhanced graphics and engaging gameplay. As a token of appreciation and to keep players hooked, the game developers introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing individuals to obtain in-game bonuses for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Competing on the battlefield necessitates the use of different tools and strategies.

Garena releases redemption codes for Free Fire MAX so that the players unwilling to spend real money may use the redeemable codes to access different supplies within the game.

By getting their hands on the additional supplies, players can maximize their chances of winning the game and moving up the leaderboard standings.

Prerequisites Each code is redeemable only once per player

Players should follow some ground rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. Each code is redeemable only once per player. However, individuals can redeem several codes in one go. The 12-digit codes are redeemable using the rewards redemption page. Also, only players using Indian servers are eligible for redeeming process. The alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Codes Here are the codes for October 11

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. October 11 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items for free. NJ45-DCY6-T21A, JI6C-JLOP-IUJF, HFBH-CSYT-R23Y, RYFH-DBRJ-T1YH IGJH-FY1T-5QR1, VB2H-J34R-TGU7, YT2D-HNEJ-KT6O, Y9KT-70P8-LKUO CIX7-A6QR-EDC2, 3GHR-UFDX-YSTG, R5JT-6LOY-9I8B, UY1N-MRKL-5T6Y H98G-VC7Y-E21C, 2VBH-J4UI-5T8F, 7Y6X-FDGR-NJKT, L1YI-UHYH-FKTI 6YXX-ZQ12-345T, YBHJ-KLIU-34ZX, G345-SJKI-J1IT, UH7V-NXMK-AI9Y

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and paste it into the text box. Now, tap on 'Confirm' and then press 'Ok.' For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect a reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.