Garena Free Fire MAX's October 13 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 13, 2022, 10:42 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a fascinating multiplayer battle royale game. The creators provide an extensive range of in-game supplies that players can purchase using real money or via redeemable codes. Free redemption codes come to the rescue when players are reluctant to spend money for additional bonuses. The redeem codes unlock in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, and vouchers for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned by the Indian government.

The game's growing popularity among Indian users can be credited to the enhanced graphics and engaging gameplay.

Additionally, the redeemable codes provide free access to exclusive in-game supplies. Such free bonuses boost players' performance on the battlefield and propel them to greater heights on the scoreboard.

Details The codes are invalid after 12-18 hours

As per the norms, each player can redeem multiple codes, but each code is valid for a single-time use only. The codes can be redeemed only via Indian servers. Players have to redeem the alphanumeric codes within 12-18 hours. The codes unlock access to a wide range of in-game supplies including diamonds, loot crates, protective gear, skin, pets, and other royale vouchers.

Codes Here are the codes for October 13

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. October 13 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items for free. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG. VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3. FF10-HXQB-BH2J, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E.

Instructions How to redeem the free codes?

Click on the game's redemption website- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful or failed redemption. The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours of a successful redemption.